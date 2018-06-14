​Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy (Again!) for First Solo Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Meghan Markle travelled to Cheshire, England in style on Thursday for her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

Revisiting one of her favorite designers, the Duchess of Sussex wore Givenchy—the same fashion house that designed her wedding gown for her marriage to Prince Harry.

According to Meghan's Mirror, she accessorized the look with black, Sarah Flint heels, as well as a Givenchy purse. She also wore a Givenchy belt and a bracelet. Of course, her engagement and wedding band were on display, as well. 

As for Her Majesty, The Queen wore a green coat over a floral print dress. She accessorized her look with a matching green hat, white gloves and pearls.

Read

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Honeymoon in Africa

Meghan Markle

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The two royals certainly have a full itinerary. After taking the Royal Train to Runcorn Station, they travelled by car to Mersey Gateway Bridge for its opening. There, they met with architects, planners and community representatives. They also stopped to greet a few children who had come to see them and received bouquets from the young well-wishers.

Then, the two royals sat side by side to watch a performance from local students called "Bringing Communities Together: Halton's river crossings over the ages." Her Majesty and the Duchess seemed to enjoy themselves and even shared a few laughs. However, there was a serious moment when both The Queen and the Duchess took part in a national moment of silence in honor of the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire last year.

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Next, the royals will visit the city's Storyhouse—a performing arts center, movie theater and library all in one. There, they will receive a tour of the building, stop by the children's library and meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craftwork. In addition, they'll enjoy a morning full of performances—including one by the Fallen Angels. The dance theater company was created to support people recovering from addiction. Then, Meghan and The Queen will hear several songs from Storyhouse's latest show, "A Little Night Music." In addition, local schoolchildren will sing with stars from the drama Swallows and Amazon. Queen Elizabeth will end the festivities by unveiling a plaque to mark the opening of the center.

After a full morning, Meghan and Queen Elizabeth will join the Chester City Council for lunch. They will then bid the city adieu. 

Even though Meghan has been a royal for less than a month, she's already had a busy schedule. She joined the royal family for the Trooping of the Colour last weekend and celebrated Prince Charles' birthday celebration in May. Of course, she and her husband still made time to enjoy a honeymoon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Your Fave Dad

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross' Definition of a Grown-Up Is so Good, Thanks to Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Being Named 2018 ACE Style Ambassador

ESC: Micaela Erlanger, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

How Lupita Nyong'o Learned to Be Confident Wearing Prints

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.