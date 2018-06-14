Karl Stefanovic Says Online Abuse Is “Difficult” for Jasmine Yarbrough

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 1:13 AM
Karl Stefanovic is speaking out.
In an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, the 43-year old said negative online comments about his personal life are taking a toll his fiancée, Jasmine Yarbrough.
"Jasmine is new to this…I think it's horrible, it's the most hideous, disgusting form of abuse because it's hidden and it's cowardly," the TODAY host said. "I'm used to it, I'm okay, but for people around me—my loved ones— it's really difficult."
Karl faced online backlash following the 2016 public breakdown of his marriage of 21 years with his ex-wife, journalist Cassandra Thorburn, with whom he has three children.
The Nine personality made his first public outing with Jasmine at the front row of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sydney in March 2017.
Here’s to love laughter and light. And sunsets in the West. @jasyarby x
A post shared by karl stefanovic (@karlstefanovic_) on
In the KIIS FM interview, Karl also confirmed he and the 33-year-old shoe designer will get married in 2018, following their March 10 commitment ceremony in Palm Beach.
"We just had a really nice ceremony because all of our family was there," he said. "Not everyone's going to be able to make it to our wedding, which will be later in the year."
