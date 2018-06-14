Karl Stefanovic Says Online Abuse Is “Difficult” for Jasmine Yarbrough

Karl Stefanovic is speaking out.

In an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, the 43-year old said negative online comments about his personal life are taking a toll his fiancée, Jasmine Yarbrough.

"Jasmine is new to this…I think it's horrible, it's the most hideous, disgusting form of abuse because it's hidden and it's cowardly," the TODAY host said. "I'm used to it, I'm okay, but for people around me—my loved ones— it's really difficult."