The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane Shut Down Breakup Rumours

The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane want everyone to 'stop stressing'.

The pair—who met, fell in love and got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise this year—put an end to reports they had split.

In an Instagram story, 28-year-old nanny Tara confirmed she and Sam were still together with a photo of them snuggling in bed with her engagement ring in clear view.

"Woke up this morning to reports Sam and I are over. But I woke up next to him," she captioned her Instagram Story post on June 14. "Don't worry peeps, stop stressing, we're all G."