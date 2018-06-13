The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane Shut Down Breakup Rumours

Channel 10
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 9:31 PM
Channel 10
The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane want everyone to 'stop stressing'.
The pair—who met, fell in love and got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise this year—put an end to reports they had split.
In an Instagram story, 28-year-old nanny Tara confirmed she and Sam were still together with a photo of them snuggling in bed with her engagement ring in clear view.
"Woke up this morning to reports Sam and I are over. But I woke up next to him," she captioned her Instagram Story post on June 14. "Don't worry peeps, stop stressing, we're all G."
Sam, a 34-year-old voice over artist, also shared an Instagram snap of Tara wearing a Chicago Bulls t-shirt with the hashtag "#fiancé" as confirmation they are still together.
The breakup rumours first circulated on June 14 on after eagle-eyed fans noticed the reality stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the hours since, the Gold Coast-based couple both refollowed each other on the social media site.
Sam proposed Tara in Fiji in December after four weeks of filming the Bachelor in Paradise and cameras were there to capture the moment she said yes for the show's April 30 finale.
Appearing at the Farewell Fashion Show in Sydney on May 31, the pair discussed their plans to start a family in the future.
"Uh ya, I'll knock her up for sure," Sam told Fairfax Media.
"I thought I was pregnant the other day, but I'm not. I did a test in secret," Tara added.
Hello you amazing humans! Don’t forget that today @uber_australia and @redcrossau are partnering to bring us the Uber & Red Cross Clothing Drive. - Kicking off between 12pm-4pm, Uber driver-partners in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Perth will be making clothing donation easy by collecting your pre-loved clothing to be delivered to a local Red Cross Shop. All you need to do is: - 1. Open the Uber app between 12pm and 4pm. - 2. Select Red Cross Clothing Drive card. - 3. Tap ‘Request’ and confirm your pick-up location. - 4. Where available, your items will be picked up, free of charge. - Get on board everyone! This is such a great cause and it is SO easy. Let’s all work together to better the lives of people in need. 🖤❤️ #uberredcrossdrive #farewellfashion
A post shared by tarapavlovic (@tarapavlovic) on
It's been a big week in Bachelor headlines: OG couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards wed in Puglia, Italy, on June 7 and are currently on their honeymoon around Europe.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?