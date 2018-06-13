The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane Shut Down Breakup Rumours

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 9:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane

Channel 10

The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane want everyone to 'stop stressing'.

The pair—who met, fell in love and got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise this year—put an end to reports they had split.

In an Instagram story, 28-year-old nanny Tara confirmed she and Sam were still together with a photo of them snuggling in bed with her engagement ring in clear view.

"Woke up this morning to reports Sam and I are over. But I woke up next to him," she captioned her Instagram Story post on June 14. "Don't worry peeps, stop stressing, we're all G."

Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane

Instagram

Sam, a 34-year-old voice over artist, also shared an Instagram snap of Tara wearing a Chicago Bulls t-shirt with the hashtag "#fiancé" as confirmation they are still together.

The breakup rumours first circulated on June 14 on after eagle-eyed fans noticed the reality stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the hours since, the Gold Coast-based couple both refollowed each other on the social media site.

Sam proposed Tara in Fiji in December after four weeks of filming the Bachelor in Paradise and cameras were there to capture the moment she said yes for the show's April 30 finale.

Appearing at the Farewell Fashion Show in Sydney on May 31, the pair discussed their plans to start a family in the future.  

"Uh ya, I'll knock her up for sure," Sam told Fairfax Media.

"I thought I was pregnant the other day, but I'm not. I did a test in secret," Tara added.

 

It's been a big week in Bachelor headlines: OG couple Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards wed in Puglia, Italy, on June 7 and are currently on their honeymoon around Europe.

Read

Pete Davidson Bought Ariana Grande's $100,000 Engagement Ring in May, Jeweler Says

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories
Latest News
Katy Perry, Dr. Luke, Kesha

Dr. Luke Denies Kesha's Claim That He Raped Katy Perry

Jackson Odell

Jackson Odell Laid to Rest in Private Family Service

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Would "Love" to Participate in Parks and Recreation Reboot: "I Miss Andy"

Allegra, Botched 418

Allegra Needs Help to Fix Her Mega-Breasts and Sharon Wants a New and Improved Butt on Botched

Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Watch Beyoncé Wish Rumi and Sir Carter a Happy Birthday During Concert

ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

Zendaya's Textured Curls and More Celebrity Hair Trends Making a Comeback

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, 41st Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Their Exact Workout Routine

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.