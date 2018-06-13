Jackson Odell Laid to Rest in Private Family Service

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison & Holly Passalaqua | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:08 PM

Jackson Odell

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jackson Odell's family honored the life of the late actor earlier today, E! News has learned, in a private service held for only next of kin.

The Goldbergs star was found dead at age 20 on Friday, June 8, at a residence in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson, the cause of his death has not yet been determined and is pending an autopsy.

Odell's family released a statement on his Twitter page shortly after the news of his tragic passing was made public.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward."

The statement continued by saying, "Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements."

And as for those fans around the globe who loved the actor, they'll be able to pay their respects to Odell in a celebration of life service which is currently being planned for June 23.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this unspeakably difficult time.

