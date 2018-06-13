Jackson Odell Laid to Rest in Private Family Service

Jackson Odell's family honored the life of the late actor earlier today, E! News has learned, in a private service held for only next of kin.

The Goldbergs star was found dead at age 20 on Friday, June 8, at a residence in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson, the cause of his death has not yet been determined and is pending an autopsy.

Odell's family released a statement on his Twitter page shortly after the news of his tragic passing was made public.