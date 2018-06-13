Zendaya's Textured Curls and More Celebrity Hair Trends Making a Comeback

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 6:11 PM

ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Recently, we've seen a number of celebrity hairstyles that look very familiar.

Whether it's on the red carpet or during their off-duty hours, stars are going back in time to find their next look. 

Case in point: Zendaya's recent hairstyles. In the last year, the actress and singer has walked the red carpet with Diana Ross-like volume, finger waves, a blunt bob, an afro and more. She isn't afraid to change her look and while hair transformations are blasts from the pasts, she makes them look modern, causing viewers to think twice about trends that ended long ago.

 

Photos

Festival-Ready Celebrity Hairstyles That Will Actually Make You Stand Out

Yet, she's isn't the only one. Check out 3 hairstyle trends that are making a comeback below!

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Retro Hairstyles

James Devaney/GC Images

Now: The Very High Ponytail

Jennifer Lopez is taking it back with a genie-like ponytail and baby hairs for a recent music video shoot.

ESC: Naomi Campbell, Retro Hairstyles

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Then: The Very High Ponytail

In 1996, supermodel Naomi Campbell made the ponytail look so fierce, there's no wonder why the style keeps coming back.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Retro Hairstyles

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Now: The Scrunchie

Hailey Baldwin is bringing this '80s must-have hair accessory into 2018.

ESC: Paula Abdul, Retro Hairstyles

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Then: The Scrunchie

Want to build your scrunchie wardrobe? Paula Adbul's hair from the '80s and early '90s promises to inspire.

ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Now: Textured Curls

Zendaya, a musician with a love for retro styling, makes this hairstyle look fresh, especially with natural hair at the forefront of conversation.

ESC: Diana Ross, Retro Hairstyles

L. Cohen/WireImage

Then: Textured Curls

Diana Ross will always be the queen of big, beautiful hair. 

