TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote For Your Favorite Breakout Stars

by TV Scoop Team | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 PM
Time to honor the newbies. Or the relative newbies.
Today's TV Scoop Awards round is all about the breakout stars. Some are brand new to stardom (like The 100's Lola Flanery) and some have been killing it on TV for a while (oh hey, Freddie Highmore), but what they all have in common is that their characters made a big impact over the past year.
In last year's awards, Supergirl's Katie McGrath and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse won best breakout star, and the beauty of breakout star is that they're not nominated this year, so it's up to someone new to claim the title.
All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.
