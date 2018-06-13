Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Honeymoon in Africa

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

After a very public wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to pull off one very private honeymoon.

Close to a month after the couple said "I Do" at St. George's Chapel, E! News is learning more about how the newlyweds celebrated without any cameras around.

Reports that the couple were in Canada and Ireland are not true. Instead, a source tells E! News the couple traveled into East Africa and visited more than two countries.

Their activities ranged from safaris and outdoor adventures to lying in the sun.

"It was the perfect break and blend of their passions," our source shared. "Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018."

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Just last month, E! News had learned that Prince Harry and Meghan's honeymoon would not immediately happen after their May 19 nuptials. Instead, the newlyweds had to commit to their first official engagements as a married couple.

One of the events was a garden party hosted in honor of Prince Charles as part of his 70th birthday celebrations. With many eyes on the new husband and wife, cameras captured Meghan rubbing Prince Harry's back as they later exited together. They also shared a laugh when he joked about being attacked by a bee at the podium.

Ultimately, a private honeymoon has always been a goal for the couple who had their wedding broadcast for fans around the world.

"Going somewhere they can bring minimal security too and not worry about people seeing them has been of the utmost importance," a source previously shared with E! News.

As for what's next for this famous pair? Time will only tell. Fans, however, can't help but wonder if a royal baby could be in the future.  Prince Harry famously told ABC News that he's "longed" for kids "since I was very, very young."

More recently, Prince Harry said in a BBC interview that he wanted to take things "one step at a time" and added, "hopefully we will start a family in the near future."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Couples , Honeymoon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray

Why Sophia Bush Felt Pressured Into Marrying Chad Michael Murray

Lincoln Adim, The Bachelorette

Bachelorette Contestant Lincoln Adim Convicted of Indecent Assault

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Cremated One Week After Suicide

Chris Evans, Scott Evans

Chris Evans' Brother Scott Shares the Cutest Childhood Photos on the Actor's Birthday

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Queer Eye's Fab Five Wants to Take the Show Global

Farrah Abraham Arrested For Alleged Fight in Beverly Hills

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.