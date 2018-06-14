How Nick Jonas Cemented His Status as Hollywood's Most in Demand Heartthrob Even Before Charming Priyanka Chopra

The eligible women of Hollywood may beg to differ. These days, the 25-year-old multiplatinum artist and Golden Globe nominee is squiring Quantico lead and onetime Miss World Priyanka Chopra, 35, around New York and L.A. and introducing her to his fellow Jonas Brothers at a family wedding in Atlantic City. "They loved her!" a Jonas insider reveals to E! News. But even before he caught the eye of the accomplished triple threat and dedicated philanthropist, he was enjoying the company of a multitude of other successful, worldly, talented stars. (See: Olivia Culpo, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez.) Even Neil Patrick Harris has copped to a crush, saying the singer was "good-looking even before I was allowed to think he was good-looking."

While it's easy to remember the New Jersey-raised star as the curly haired, youngest member of his siblings' squeaky-clean boy band, sometime in the last decade he slipped off his purity ring, buzzed his boyish mop and learned how to properly charm a woman. (Culpo once told E! News he would serenade her "all the time" during their two-year romance.) Putting on some 15 pounds of muscle for his role as an MMA fighter on DirecTV's drama Kingdom and subsequently doffing his top for a series of photo shoots didn't hurt either.

Longtime bestie Demi Lovato would rather not think about his sexual proclivities (for the record, he's not into getting tied up, but is cool with spanking), but even she concedes his heartthrob status. "He's a guy in his 20s and he's famous and he likes to have a lot of fun," she detailed to Billboard in their joint 2016 cover interview. "Listen, even when he was in a relationship, I was like, 'Get out of that. You could f--k anybody that you want right now, so have fun and do that.'"