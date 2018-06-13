Chelsea Clinton Has the Best Response to Being Compared to Howdy Doody

Chelsea Clinton clapped back at a few Twitter trolls on Tuesday after the social media users compared her to Howdy Doody.

It all started when Twitter user Richard Rothchild shared a photo of the former first daughter in which her face was replaced by the marionette's mug. The She Persisted author replied to the tweet by thanking her haters for the comparison.

"Thanks to Richard & all the people on @Twitter who've compared me to Howdy Doody," she wrote. "I now know a bit about him, including that he stood up to bullies & believed in being kind to animals. I'm always happy to be on the side of allyship & kindness. Thanks again!"