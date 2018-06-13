Pete Davidson Had Cazzie David Tattoo Covered Up Before Revealing Ariana Grande Relationship

In with the new...

SNL star Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande surprised fans last month when they confirmed they are dating and shocked then even further less than two weeks later, on Monday, when it was revealed they are engaged. Earlier this month, Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to Grande, spurring the question of, what will become of tattoo of ex Cazzie David?

The answer: He had it covered up, obviously.

Two years ago, Davidson had gotten on his inner right arm a tattoo showing a caricature of her face. He revealed a week before confirming his relationship with Grande that he and David had broken up after two years together.

In a recent Instagram video showing him dancing shirtless, his David tattoo is covered up with another one, depicting a forest, covering almost his entire forearm.