Inside Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards' Unconventional Honeymoon

The honeymoon period certainly isn't over for Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards.

After tying the knot at a lavish ceremony at the Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, Italy on June 7, the Bachelor newlyweds have spent their honeymoon with their nearest and dearest.

Family and friends joined the loved-up pair the day after the wedding and then headed on board a luxury yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

Using the hashtag "matemoon," Tim shared snaps of the group sailing the seas and hanging out in Turkey.