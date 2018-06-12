Adam Rippon and Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Make Their Red Carpet Debut

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 6:34 PM
Talk about an incredible night with some incredible people.
When Adam Rippon walked the red carpet at Monday evening's 2018 TrevorLIVE New York gala, the Dancing With the Stars contestant and Olympic athlete had a special someone by his side.
As it turns out, he was ready to walk his first red carpet with boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.
"I'm here with my boyfriend right here," Adam shared with E! News before hosting the charity event. "We started talking in October but we've been together for a few months now."
In fact, the pair has been documenting their love story on Instagram that includes exercising at Los Angeles' famous Runyon Canyon and some PDA moments.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
"I'm a real estate broker in Finland," Jussi-Pekka shared with us before letting his boyfriend speak about the importance of the event.
TrevorLIVE held at Cipriani Wall Street helped raise awareness and funds for crisis intervention and suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. Lena Waithe was honored at the event while Rita Ora served as a performer.
"This is more important than ever in light of the tragic death of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. I think now we should have a serious talk about mental health and suicide prevention," Adam explained to us. "I think it's important to remember that the Trevor hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to anyone. Whether you know someone going through something or you're going through something yourself, it's open and available."
He added, "I think having those conversations can save a lot of lives and that's why I'm here tonight."
Gus Kenworthy, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Melissa Benoist, Natasha Lyonne and Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons were also in attendance for Monday's star-studded event.
Learn more about The Trevor Project by visiting their website today .
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?