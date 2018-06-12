Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Mourn Their Dog's Death After Cancer Battle

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 5:14 PM

There's nothing harder than losing a furry friend.

Nikki Reed took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share that her beloved dog Ira has passed away.

"My sweet Ira girl," she wrote with a collage of her four-legged friend. "So many memories, so many adventures with you by my side. You've been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don't know if I am able to say goodbye. You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl."

In her lengthy caption, she described some of her favorite memories with her dog and how their relationship affected her life. She finished off the post by thanking Ira.

"Everyone who met you fell in love, everyone who met you wanted more," Reed wrote. "Thank you for being my kid in this life my Ira girl. I'll be bringing you back to our favorite lake soon..."

Reed's husband Ian Somerhalder also shared his own memories with Ira in his own Instagram post, revealing that the pet died of cancer.

"At 12:11 PM PST this beautiful girl took her last breath," he wrote. "Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do. I've never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages."

Somerhalder continued, "Thank you for loving me like I've never known. I know you're here, your energy is here with us." 

It seems as though "kid" was a shared nickname for their friend, with Somerhalder echoing his wife's sentiment, concluding his post saying, "I love you kiddo. Love, Dad."

Ira was one of many pets of the Somerhalder-Reed family, who often foster needy animals. Their household is home to several horses, cats and dogs.

In addition to their fur babies, the couple is parents to daughter Bodhi Soleilwho they welcomed in July 2017.  

