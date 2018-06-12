Whoa, The Challenge: Final Reckoning Trailer Warns Season 32 Is the End of the Show As You Know It

MTV
by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 7:15 PM
It's the end of an era.
The Challenge: Final Reckoning's first trailer is here and let's just say we have A LOT of questions, comments and concerns after watching it. E! News is exclusively debuting the first look at season 32 of the MTV reality hit competition series, which warns that Final Reckoning is "the end of The Challenge as you know it." Gasp, what does that even mean?!
Now pulling from MTV's latest dating series Ex on the Beach, Big Brother and Vanderpump Rules, as well as bringing back some of last season's breakout Brits, Final Reckoning is forcing the competitors to work with their biggest enemy in order to win the $1 million prize. Think Rivals but on steroids basically.
"Think of your biggest vendetta," host TJ Lavin tells the group in the video above, "That is your one and only teammate for the entire season." So expect to see frenemies, exes and more paired up, which of course leads to a lot of tears, fighting and threats of quitting the show, as teased in the preview.
Final Reckoning, set in South Africa, will be the final installment of the trilogy that kicked off with Dirty 30 and continued with Vendettas.
"They thought they were free, but the past never stays buried," the trailer reads. "It's all led to this."
Here's the full list of the cast members for The Challenge: Final Reckoning:
Women
Amanda Garcia (Are You the One?)
Angela Babicz (Ex on the Beach)
Britni Thornton (Are You the One?, The Challenge)
Cara Maria Sorbello (The Challenge)
Faith Stowers (Ex on the Beach, Vanderpump Rules)
Jemmye Carrol (The Challenge)
Jenna Compono (The Challenge)
Kam Williams (Are You the One?, The Challenge)
Kailah Casillas (The Challenge)
Kayleigh Morris (UK's Ex on the Beach, The Challenge: Vendettas)
Marie Roda (The Challenge)
Melissa Reeves (UK's Ex on the Beach, The Challenge: Vendettas)
Natalie Negrotti (Big Brother, The Challenge: Vendettas)
Sylvia Elsrode (The Challenge)
Tori Deal (Are You the One?, The Challenge)
Veronica Portillo (The Challenge)
Men
Brad Fiorenza (The Challenge)
Chuck Mowery (Are You the One?)
CT Tamburello (The Challenge)
Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother)
Derrick Henry (Ex on the Beach, Are You the One?, The Challenge)
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)
Joss Mooney (UK's Ex on the Beach, The Challenge: Vendettas)
Jozea Flores (Big Brother, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars)
Kyle Christie (UK's Geordie Shore, The Challenge: Vendettas)
Nelson Thomas (Are You The One?, The Challenge)
Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother, Ex on the Beach)
Shane Landrum (The Challenge)
Zach Nichols (The Challenge)
And while we still have a few weeks to wait until the season premiere, some of the drama has already started, thanks to Paul and Cara Maria's hook-up...while he was dating Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby.
"Danielle was completely blindsided by this," her rep Lori Krebs told E! News. "She is hurting tremendously and would appreciate privacy at this time."
Doesn't the title Final Reckoning seem even more appropriate now?
The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
