The Queer Eye Cast React to Fairy Bread, Sausage Sizzles and Other Australian Icons

Queer Eye's Fab Five recently descended on Australia to promote Season 2 of their hit Netflix show, and E! News sat down with the guys in Sydney to get their expert opinions on Aussie culture.

From solving the mystery of chicken salt to giving their seal of approval to budgie smugglers, cast members Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski had a lot to say.

"Ketchup on a hot dog is gross...It should be, like, mustard or something pickly," food expert Antoni told E! News, adding his own tip to improve a classic sausage sizzle: "You should toast the bread. It will soak up the condiments better."

Meanwhile, culture king Karamo called fairy bread "a poor man's doughnut" and absolutely no one was keen to do a shooey.