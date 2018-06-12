The Queer Eye Cast React to Fairy Bread, Sausage Sizzles and Other Australian Icons

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 6:10 PM

Yasss, henny!

Queer Eye's Fab Five recently descended on Australia to promote Season 2 of their hit Netflix show, and E! News sat down with the guys in Sydney to get their expert opinions on Aussie culture.

From solving the mystery of chicken salt to giving their seal of approval to budgie smugglers, cast members Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski had a lot to say.

"Ketchup on a hot dog is gross...It should be, like, mustard or something pickly," food expert Antoni told E! News, adding his own tip to improve a classic sausage sizzle: "You should toast the bread. It will soak up the condiments better."

Meanwhile, culture king Karamo called fairy bread "a poor man's doughnut" and absolutely no one was keen to do a shooey.

Queer Eye, Yass

Netflix

While in Australia, the boys made time to cuddle koalas and wombats at Featherdale Wildlife Park and hit the New South Wales town of Yass to give a deserving cattle farmer named George, and the town pub, a mini-makeover. They also became honorary "Yass Queens".

"We found Yass extremely charming," Karamo told The Australian. "When we travel, some of the people who love and support the show can get a ­little aggressive with us. But every single person here was so kind and full of love, it reminded us of the small towns across Georgia where we shot the first two seasons."

Season 2 of Queer Eye is streaming on Netflix from June 15 and—in a series first—will include makeovers of a mother and a trans man. The Yass special will air across Netflix's social channels on June 22.

