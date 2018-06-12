EXCLUSIVE!

Jennifer Lawrence Has Justin Theroux and Emma Stone Over for Dinner

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 3:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Theroux, Exclusive

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence hosted a star-studded dinner at her place in New York City.

The Oscar winner had pals Emma Stone and Justin Theroux over to enjoy a meal on the rooftop of her apartment on Monday evening. "They were eating and drinking and looking at the view and taking selfies," an insider tells E! News of the dinner party, which lasted for a few hours.

After wrapping up their meal, the group, which included journalist Derek Blasberg, then headed back inside Lawrence's apartment. Theroux was later photographed leaving Lawrence's apartment with his new dog Kuma around midnight. Just days earlier, Theroux introduced his new pup to his Instagram followers.

Read

Justin Theroux Is "Casually Dating" as He Vacations With Pal Emma Stone

Justin Theroux, Exclusive

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

"MEET KUMA," the actor wrote alongside a picture of Kuma. "There are too many people to thank for Kuma.... @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption."

This friend dinner comes just about two weeks after Theroux and Stone were spotted hanging out together on vacation in the south of France. The duo, who co-star in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac, were photographed at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Rock alongside Blasberg, Sienna Miller and actress Laura Harrier at the end of May.

Read

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Cooke Maroney

That same week, 29-year-old Stone and 46-year-old Theroux also separately attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show. And while there might be speculation surrounding the duo after being spotted together on several occasions, a source recently told us that Stone and Theroux "are just friends." But another source did note that Theroux is "casually dating" after splitting with Jennifer Aniston in February.

As for dinner host Lawrence, she's rumored to have a new boyfriend. Reports surfaced just last week that the 27-year-old actress is dating 33-year-old art gallerist Cooke Maroney.

You can check out more details on Lawrence's rumored new man HERE!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Justin Theroux , Emma Stone , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Summer Dresses

16 Summer Date Night Dresses Under $100

Jax Taylor, Dad, Ronald Cauchi

Jax Taylor Honors His Late Father on What Would've Been His 62nd Birthday

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2, Kanye West

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Deadpool 2 Stole His Sound

ESC: Beyonce

The "Hair Homework" Beyoncé Does at Home

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt Welcome a Baby Girl

Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2 Review Roundup: Is the Superhero Sequel Worth the 14-Year Wait?

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriend Sounds Off on Ariana Grande Engagement News

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.