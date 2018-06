Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriend Sounds Off on Ariana Grande Engagement News

Looks like we're not the only ones shocked!

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Carly Aquilino responded to his engagement with a shady Instagram Stories post on Monday afternoon.

Just hours after news of his engagement to Ariana Grande broke, Aquilino posted a screenshot of a text conversation with a friend, who said, "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but... I can't."

The Girl Code star captioned the shot, "My day in a text message."

The two comedians dated in 2015, before Davidson's public relationship with Cazzie David, which lasted about a year and ended in May. David has yet to comment publicly on the engagement