Jennifer Love Hewitt Pays Tribute to Mom Six Years After Her Death

No matter how much time has passed, coping with the death of a loved one is always tough.

Jennifer Love Hewitt took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a sweet tribute for her mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing.

"Six years ago today I lost my mom. I have and never will be the same. Not just because I lost her but because the love, laughter, support and magic she created was her special gift and one of a kind," she wrote.

She continued writing, "I hate that my kids never met her and my husband only got to dance with her once. But I love that she was my mom and I can now give a little bit of her magic back to my family. I miss you mom. Forever and always."