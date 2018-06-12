Jennifer Love Hewitt Pays Tribute to Mom Six Years After Her Death

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 2:13 PM

No matter how much time has passed, coping with the death of a loved one is always tough.

Jennifer Love Hewitt took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a sweet tribute for her mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing.

"Six years ago today I lost my mom. I have and never will be the same. Not just because I lost her but because the love, laughter, support and magic she created was her special gift and one of a kind," she wrote.

She continued writing, "I hate that my kids never met her and my husband only got to dance with her once. But I love that she was my mom and I can now give a little bit of her magic back to my family. I miss you mom. Forever and always."

The actress's mom, Patricia Hewitt, was a speech-language pathologist who passed away on June 12, 2012 after a battle with cancer.

After her parent's divorce, Jennifer and her brother Dr. Todd Hewitt were raised by their mother, who moved the family from Texas to Los Angeles in 1989 to help pursue Jennifer's career.

"Just want to take a moment to say how much your words and love have touched my heart today," Jennifer shared in the comments section today. "I don't take it for granted and I feel it all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." 

Even after she found success starring on programs including Kids Incorporated and Party of Five, the star and her mother remained close.

Hewitt has two children with husband Brian Hallisay, daughter Autumn, born in 2013, and son Atticus, born in 2015. Unfortunately, Jennifer's mother passed just over a year before the birth of her first child.

