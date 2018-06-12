Pete Davidson Bought Ariana Grande's $100,000 Engagement Ring in May, Jeweler Says

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 1:41 PM
New details about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement have emerged!
E! News spoke with Greg Yuna, the jeweler who designed the pop star's diamond bauble, who says Davidson came to him about a month ago with a request for the ring.
As Yuna remembers it, "Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it."
It took two weeks to make the pear-shaped ring, which clocks in at just over 3-carats. The Saturday Night Live star paid a whopping $93,000 for it, Yuna reveals.
Getty Images
So where do these new details fall into the timeline of Pete and Ariana's whirlwind romance? On June 2, the "No Tears Left to Ring" songstress rocked the engagement ring onstage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. Insiders described the pair as being in the early stages of their relationship at the time, so Grande's giant sparkler didn't immediately spark engagement speculation.
The soon-to-be bride and groom were fresh off long-term relationships when they began dating. In early May, Ariana confirmed she and rapper Mac Miller had gone their separate ways after two years together, and Pete's relationship with Cazzie David ended around the same time.
Just last night, Ariana and Pete celebrated their engagement at Disneyland with family and friends.
"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source previously told E! News. "They're having a good time."
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
