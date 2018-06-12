Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Celebrate Their Engagement With a Magical Trip to Disneyland

Tue., Jun. 12, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson celebrated their engagement with a trip to the happiest place on Earth.

The two stars were spotted visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. on Monday.

Fans saw the couple board Space Mountain yesterday evening. As a video from Twitter user @reginaleigh95 shows, the singer wore Mickey Mouse ears for the magical occasion. 

"Ariana and Pete were in the front row and he got out first and then turned to her and held out his hand to help her up," an eyewitness told E! News. "A few people yelled ‘Ariana' from the line and she turned and smiled at them and waved. She looked very happy. Then they all walked out and Ariana and Pete were holding hands." 

When asked if she could spot Grande's engagement ring, @reginaleigh95 tweeted Grande's "sweater paws were covering [it]."

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Grande also posted a few videos of her riding a roller coaster with the Saturday Night Live star. She captioned one of them "full mood."

Pete Davidson

Instagram

Grande and Davidson attended the theme park with a few of the singer's friends and family members, including brother Frankie Grande and mom Joan Grande. The YouTube star posted several pictures from the park.

"Today was such a magical day, with such a magical group of friends... thank you @disneyland for treating us like the princesses we are," he captioned a group shot without the two lovebirds.

Frankie Grande

Instagram

News of Grande and Davidson's engagement broke on Monday. The comedy star popped the question after a few weeks of dating. However, the two have known each other since at least 2016, when the "One Last Time" artist performed on Saturday Night Live.

E! News confirmed the two were dating in May—the same month Grande revealed she had ended her relationship with Mac Miller and Davidson confirmed he had ended his relationship with Cazzie David.

While a source described the relationship as "casual," the romance quickly grew into something more. The two started posting flirty comments on social media and Davidson debuted two Grande-inspired tattoos on Instagram.

"Thanks for making this idiot from staten island the happiest boy on earth," he wrote alongside a recent photo of the pair.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

