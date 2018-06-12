EXCLUSIVE!

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018: Adam Rippon, Venus Williams and More Score Nominations

Stephen Curry, Venus Williams, Adam Rippon

Forget about medals and trophies. This summer, athletes want another prized possession in their hands.

In case you couldn't already guess, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 is coming soon and more stars are being recognized for their talents on the field.

E! News is thrilled to exclusively reveal eight additional categories that will be featured in this summer's annual award show.

But before we get to the names, we have to talk about the talent who will visit the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. this summer.

Back in May, E! News confirmed that NBA superstar Chris Paul will host the show. And based on the initial nominees, the Houston Rockets point guard will be entertaining a whole lot of familiar faces.

Without further ado, take a look at some of the categories and nominees for this year's show. And make sure you have your voice heard by voting online now.

Heavy Hitter
Aaron Judge (MLB, New York Yankees)
Alex Ovechkin (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Bryce Harper (MLB, Washington Nationals)
Dustin Johnson (Golf)
Giancarlo Stanton (MLB, New York Yankees)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team)
Venus Williams (WTA)

Don't Try This At Home
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Colton Walker (BMX)
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing, US Team)
Lakey Peterson (World Surf League)
Mirai Nagasu (Professional Figure Skaters, US Team)
Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)
Shaun White (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)

Favorite Newcomer
Aaron Judge (MLB, New York Yankees)
Allisha Gray (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Ben Simmons (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Deshaun Watson (NFL, Houston Texans)
Donovan Mitchell (NBA, Utah Jazz)
Lonzo Ball (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
Red Gerard (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)

Hands of Gold
Aaron Judge (MLB, New York Yankees)
Allisha Gray (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Ben Simmons (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Deshaun Watson (NFL, Houston Texans)
Donovan Mitchell (NBA, Utah Jazz)
Lonzo Ball (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
Red Gerard (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)

Need for Speed
Chris Mazdzer (Luge, US Team)
Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)
John-Henry Krueger (Speed Skating, US Team)
Kyle Busch (NASCAR)
Lindsey Vonn (Skiing, US Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Team)

Sickest Move
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, US Women's National Team)
Alex Ovechkin (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)
Le'Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy) 

Nothing But Net
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride, US Women's National Team)
Chris Paul (NBA, Houston Rockets)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
J.J. Redick (NBA Philadelphia 76ers)
Klay Thompson (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Kyle Korver (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)
Patrik Laine (NHL, Winnipeg Jets)

Winter Wonders
Adam Rippon (Professional Figure Skater, US Team)
Alex and Maia Shibutani (Professional Figure Skaters, US Team)
Chloe Kim (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Jamie Anderson (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Team)
Red Gerard (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)
Shaun White (Professional Snowboarder, US Team)

Mark your calendars! Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 airs Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

