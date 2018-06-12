Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018: Adam Rippon, Venus Williams and More Score Nominations

Forget about medals and trophies. This summer, athletes want another prized possession in their hands.

In case you couldn't already guess, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 is coming soon and more stars are being recognized for their talents on the field.

E! News is thrilled to exclusively reveal eight additional categories that will be featured in this summer's annual award show.

But before we get to the names, we have to talk about the talent who will visit the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. this summer.

Back in May, E! News confirmed that NBA superstar Chris Paul will host the show. And based on the initial nominees, the Houston Rockets point guard will be entertaining a whole lot of familiar faces.