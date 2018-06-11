Bode Miller Mourns the Death of 19-Month-Old Daughter After Pool Accident

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller are in mourning after their 19-month-old daughter passed away over the weekend.

In an Instagram posted Monday afternoon, the Olympic athlete confirmed the tragic news to his fans and followers.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," he wrote on social media. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

Bode added, "Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

The post, which was also shared on Morgan's page, also included several photos of baby Emmy including moments where she was playing with toys, taking a bath and enjoying the great outdoors.

According to TMZ, the 19-month-old passed away after a tragic drowning accident. Orange County Fire told the outlet that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a hospital. They were not able to resuscitate her. Orange County Sheriff could not comment on manner of death to E! News since it is a part of an open investigation by the coroner's officer. 

One glimpse at Bode and Morgan's Instagram feeds and you'll be quick to see the love they have for all of their kids. In fact, when the athlete went to cover the Winter Olympics, he couldn't help but express how much he missed his kids including Emmy.

"I can't wait to get home to my little princess. She's waiting patiently," he wrote online

And just this November, the proud parents documented Emmy's first birthday that included cake and candles.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my baby girl!" Morgan shared on social media. 

"Everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard is devastated to hear the tragic news about Bode and Morgan's baby daughter Emmy," CEO and President of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Tiger Shaw shared in a statement this evening. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their family and friends at this time."

