Racing to Forever: Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Jaw-Droppingly Fast Romance

First came love, then a tattoo not two weeks later, followed by talk of that inevitable baby carriage. So is it really all that surprising that brand new couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are already toasting to an engagement?

Grande and Davidson—who made their pairing Instagram official with a Harry Potter-themed snap May 30 mere weeks after they announced the end of their respective romances with rapper Mac Miller and Half-Empty creator Cazzie David—were whispering the news to pals at Robert Pattinson's June 9 L.A. house party, an insider reveals to E! News: "They were telling people that they were engaged."

And while the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer showed off a sparkly bauble on her left hand at the iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert June 2, the couple are keeping details of the proposal—and any future wedding plans—under wraps for now, only sharing that the betrothal was recent and that the nuptials will be a ways away. As a source told Us Weekly, "They are not rushing to get married."