Rose McGowan Says Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Had a "Free Relationship"

Rose McGowan is speaking out following the death of Anthony Bourdain.

In an open letter, the Citizen Rose activist talks about the acclaimed chef's suicide as well as his relationship with girlfriend Asia Argento. McGowan and close pal Argento are both activists who have made claims against Harvey Weinstein, accusations which Bourdain supported on social media prior to his passing. In Oct. 2017, the New York Times published a story about Weinstein's years of alleged misconduct. In response to the article, Weinstein denied the claims, with his attorney Charles J. Harder telling E! News that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

McGowan addresses her letter to "fellow humans," and begins by telling readers that Argento is sitting across from her.

"Sitting across from me is the remarkable human and brave survivor, Asia Argento, who has been through more than most could stand, and yet stand she does," the letter reads. "She stood up to her monster rapist and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide. The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain."