Mystery of IHOP's Name Change to IHOb Is Solved! The B Stands For Burgers

The mystery is solved!

Last week the internet was sent into disarray when beloved breakfast chain IHOP announced it was changing its name to IHOb. Thousands of customers guessed what the letter could stand for, with many settling on "bacon" or "breakfast."

This morning, IHOP's (or should we say IHOb?) Twitter account revealed that the mysterious new letter stands for burgers.

With the letter flip and menu expansion, the restaurant chain hopes to appeal to hungry customers beyond the traditional breakfast hours. Seven Ultimate Steakburgers were added to the menu, meaning you can officially satisfy your IHOP cravings for any meal of the day.