Mystery of IHOP's Name Change to IHOb Is Solved! The B Stands For Burgers

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The mystery is solved! 

Last week the internet was sent into disarray when beloved breakfast chain IHOP announced it was changing its name to IHOb. Thousands of customers guessed what the letter could stand for, with many settling on "bacon" or "breakfast."

This morning, IHOP's (or should we say IHOb?) Twitter account revealed that the mysterious new letter stands for burgers.

With the letter flip and menu expansion, the restaurant chain hopes to appeal to hungry customers beyond the traditional breakfast hours. Seven Ultimate Steakburgers were added to the menu, meaning you can officially satisfy your IHOP cravings for any meal of the day. 

Photos

Celebrity Foodies

Many poked fun at the name change on Twitter, including Chrissy Teigen, who likened the new name to a "face tattoo," and Wendy's, whose two diss tweets mocking IHOP went viral.

IHOP has offered burgers for the six decades the eatery has been in operation, but have failed to shift their brand beyond just a breakfast establishment. With the name change and viral marketing effort, IHOP can almost guarantee their message has been sent. 

As for pancake lovers, fret not! IHOP's entire breakfast menu is still available, and the name change appears temporary.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Food , Fast Food , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce First Royal Tour

Jackson Odell

Jackson Odell Dead at 20: Everything We Know About The Goldbergs Actor's Tragic Death

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Mental Health: "Secrets Make You Sick"

Neil Patrick Harris & Rachel Bloom's Awkward Tonys Exchange

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento, Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Says Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Had a "Free Relationship"

ESC: Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Shares This Skin-Care Step With Her Dog Tati

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.