America's Got Talent Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

Neal Boyd has passed away at the age of 42.

The opera singer, who won season three of America's Got Talent, passed away on Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. Scott County Coroner confirms to E! News that Boyd died at his mother's home at 6:26 p.m. Sunday. She went in and found him unresponsive. EMS arrived, performed their test and pronounced him deceased.

Boyd had been seeing numerous doctors. He was in heart failure, kidney failure, and had liver disease. Ponder Funeral Home confirms to E! News that they received Boyd's body and he has been cremated. No information on services have been released at this time.