The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13: Meet the Feisty New Housewives!

RHOC fans, prepare for some new blood.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are officially set to join The Real Housewives of Orange County cast when it returns for its 13th season, E! News has exclusively learned.

The two newbies are set to join returning stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd when the show returns this summer, and one has a complicated history with Tamra that should be interesting to watch play out.

Per Bravo, here's everything you need to know about the two new ladies who will be holding oranges this year: