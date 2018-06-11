Rachel Bloom Burns Neil Patrick Harris After He Shades Her Tonys Gig

Everyone's a critic.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom was back in action at the 2018 Tony Awards, where she interviewed performers, presenters and winners backstage for a second consecutive year; Bloom had a new collection of ridiculous hats and did bits with Amy Schumer and other actors.

Neil Patrick Harris—who hosted the show in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013—didn't attend the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but he did offer up some critiques via Twitter. Suffice to say, Harris and his 7-year-old son, Gideon Burtka-Harris, weren't fans of her shtick. "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?" Harris asked his 27.7 million followers. "Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

The actress was quick to respond to Harris' shady comment. "I'm a big fan of yours. We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years," Bloom tweeted. "Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."