Matt Bomer Brings His Son Kit Halls to the 2018 Tony Awards

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matt Bomer, Kit Halls, 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Matt Bomer had the "best date ever" at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Before the Boys in the Band actor took the stage at Radio City Music Hall with co-stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, he spent some quality time with an "amazing guy"—his 13-year-old son Kit Halls. Matt enjoyed an "early Father's Day" by having lunch with Kit at Cafe Clover in the West Village; the father-son duo snapped a selfie, which Matt later shared on his Instagram account. Hours later, they suited up for the biggest night on Broadway.

Matt posed for pictures on the red carpet with his son, as well as with his husband, Simon Halls, and his co-stars. Sharing a photo with Kit on Instagram, he wrote, "Best date ever! (Sorry Simon!) thank you @thetonyawards for a perfect night as always and for such a great memory."

See more stars who brought their kids on the red carpet over the years:

Matt Bomer, Kit Halls, 2018 Tony Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Matt Bomer & Kit Halls

The Boys in the Band star brings his eldest son to the 2018 Tony Awards.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Beau Kyle Dykstra, Jordana Brewster, Julian Form-Brewster

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Beau Kyle Dykstra, Jordana Brewster & Julian Form-Brewster

There was no place like home at Amazon's Lost in Oz premiere where The Sopranos' alum and Fast and Furious star attended with their little ones.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ava Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon

Double take! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was spotted at the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in Hollywood.

Article continues below

James Marsden, Jack Marsden, 2017 SAG Awards, Family

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

James & Jack Marsden

The Westworld star's mini-me son joined him for the 2017 SAG Awards.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James, Baby

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James & Baby

The whole fam joined Daddy Ryan for his Walk of Fame Star ceremony—which also served as his kids' red carpet debut.

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Bishop, GRAMMYS 2014

Jamie Foxx & Corinne Bishop

The multitalented star always escorts his gorgeous daughter to red carpet events, and the pair looked amazing at the 2014 Grammys.

 

Article continues below

Tina Fey, Alice Zenobia, SAG Awards, Oscar de la Renta

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Tina Fey & Alice Richmond

The comedian's daughter looked so excited to be on the red carpet with mom at the 2014 SAG Awards.

Kyra Sedgwick, Miss Golden Globe, Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon & Sosie Bacon

It was a family affair at the 2014 Golden Globes as Miss Golden Globe walked the red carpet with her two famous parents.

Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin Emmy Awards, 2013

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Alec & Ireland Baldwin

The 30 Rock star's supermodel daughter stole the show on the 2013 Emmys red carpet.

 

Article continues below

Travis Barker, Grammys

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Travis, Atiana, Landon & Alabama Barker

The Blink-182 drummer's three adorable children were his mini dates for the 2013 Grammys.

Tony Goldwyn, Anna Musky-Goldwyn

Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Tony Goldwyn & Anna Musky-Goldwyn

The Scandal star was all smiles for the 44th NAACP Image Awards, probably because he attended with his daughter.

Bono, Eve Hewson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bono & Eve Hewson

The U2 frontman and his daughter attended Vanity Fair's 2013 Oscars party arm in arm. 

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz

Rick Rowell/ABC

Lenny & Zoe Kravitz

The rocker had the perfect accessory for the 2010 Oscars.

Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Susan Sarandon & Eva Amurri

The mother-daughter duo opted to be each other's dates for the 2010 Emmys.

Jack Nicholson, Lorraine Nicholson

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Jack & Lorraine Nicholson

The Departed actor had the best date at the 2007 Golden Globes in his daughter, who was also Miss Golden Globe.

Article continues below

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

Meryl Streep & Mamie Gummer

The Oscar winner celebrated the 2007 Academy Awarsds with her look-alike daughter in 2007. 

MORE PHOTOS: Celebs and Their Parents

Meanwhile, Bomer's Boys in the Band ends its limited run Aug. 12 at the Booth Theatre.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matt Bomer , 2018 Tony Awards , Red Carpet , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Anthony Bourdain Liked Everyone on "Parts Unknown" Show

Remembering Anthony Bourdain at the 2016 Emmys

George Clooney Tells If He Really Bartended at Royal Wedding

Julianna Margulies Is "Thrilled" for George Clooney

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney

George Clooney Tears Up During Amal Clooney's Speech for His AFI Life Achievement Award

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter to 2018 CMT Music Awards

Rihanna Thinks "Ocean's 8" Costars Are "Cool & Fun"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.