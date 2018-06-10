Vince Vaughn Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Vince Vaughn was arrested early on Sunday in the Los Angeles area for allegedly drunk driving and resisting arrest.

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint just after 1 a.m. and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police, reports say. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and charged with driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, a police official told CNN.

An unidentified male passengers was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, the police official told CNN.

Vaughn's bail was set at $5,000. Both he and his passenger were later released from custody. The actor's mug shot was later released.