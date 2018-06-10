Prince George and Princess Charlotte Play Together at Prince William's Polo Event

Karwai Tang/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 12:36 PM
Karwai Tang/WireImage
It's Sunday in the Park with George and Charlotte!
Kate Middleton brought her two eldest children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, to cheer on their dad Prince William as he competed in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy event in Gloucestershire, England on Sunday.
George, wearing a navy polo shirt and beige shorts, and Charlotte, wearing a pink sleeveless dress, were photographed happily running and playing in the grass at the Beaufort Polo Club.
Kate, wearing a pale blue and white striped Zara dress, was seen sitting with the children, as well as their second cousins Savannah Phillips, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6, and their mother Autumn Phillips, William's cousin Pete Phillips' wife. The kids also got to play polo themselves.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
George and Savannah had a cute moment the day before when she jokingly shushed him while they stood with the royal family on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the annual Trooping the Colour event, a belated 92nd birthday celebration for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate and William did not bring their third child, 1-month-old son Prince Louis, to either event.
