Inside Kanye West's 41st Birthday Party: It's Magic!

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 8:42 AM
Happy birthday Kanye West!
The rapper turned 41 on Friday and on Sunday had a belated celebration with family, including wife Kim Kardashian—who wore what appeared to be a long, blond wig—and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and friends such as Teyana Taylor, Quavo, photographer Marcus Hyde.
The group attended a candle-lit dinner party, which featured an interactive performance by Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard.
Kim posted a video of him bending a spoon for Kanye and a clip of him performing a counting trick with Kendall.
Refreshments included cookies resembling Kanye's face, as well as coffee drinks with Kanye foam art.
The rapper also received a cake made to look like the Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming, with green frosting that read, "Happy Birthday Kanye"—an homage to the cover of his new album ye, which he recorded in the state.
Kim and Kanye had also celebrated his birthday privately late last week. Their two eldest kids, North West, 5, and Saint West, 2, helped bake him a chocolate cake with rainbow sprinkles.
