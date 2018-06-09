Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Grand On the Run II Tour Entrance Will Blow Your Mind

It's Saturday night love and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are here to slay!

The "Drunk in Love" couple descended to the stage via an elevator during their Glasgow show as part of their On the Run II tour on Saturday night. After treating fans to a DJ set, the famous couple made their grand entrance at Hampden Park and wowed the crowd with their dramatic beginning. This is the couple's second show of their headline-making tour, which has four legs and 48 shows.

The video from tonight's concert shows the duo standing in formation, hand-in-hand, as an elevator descends. The two remain motionless until they hit the ground and that's when the fun begins!

On Wednesday, the couple kicked off their On the Run II tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where fans in attendance posted photos and videos to social media from the show.