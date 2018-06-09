Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Tries (and Fails) to Sing ''Cry Pretty''

Don't quit your day job, Mike!

Carrie Underwood's hockey player hubby Mike Fisher hilariously tried (and failed) to sing her hit tune, "Cry Pretty," while the two driving earlier today—and it's kinda awesome.

The Nashville Predators player sings along with her hit tune, hits all the wrong notes and then goes, "No, no, no, no, no, nononono noooooo!"

The big-voiced songstress filmed the Instagram video and can be heard laughing and saying, "You going to start your new career as a country singer, babe?"

The hockey player, who recently came back to the ice from retirement, jokes back, "I've heard that many times" and then launches back into the ditty.

The couple's son Isaiah can be heard giggling at his goofy dad in the backseat.