Inside Anthony Bourdain's Final Days Before His Death

Anthony Bourdain was in a "dark mood" in the days leading up to his suicide, his best friend and traveling companion told the famed chef's mother.

The 61-year-old host of CNN's Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown hanged himself in the bathroom of a room at Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, a village in the Alsace region of France. There was no evidence of foul play in his death, a prosecutor said. Results of toxicology tests are pending.

Bourdain had traveled with his best friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert. Bourdain's mother, Gladys Bourdain, told The New York Times that Ripert had told her that "Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days," but that she had no idea why he might have decided to kill himself.

"He had everything. Success beyond his wildest dreams. Money beyond his wildest dreams," she said. "He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this."