Anthony Bourdain Died of Suicide by Hanging and There Are No Signs of Foul Play, Prosecutor Says

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 12:52 PM

More details have emerged about Anthony Bourdain's suicide.

CNN had reported on Friday that the famed 61-year-old chef and host of the cable network's food-and-travel-themed show  Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode the series.  His friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert found his body that morning.

On Saturday, multiple reports said that a French prosecutor confirmed that Bourdain hanged himself in his hotel room bathroom, adding that he was alone when he died. An investigation into his death continues but has determined that suicide was the cause.

Media reports also quoted the prosecutor as saying there is no evidence of foul play or violence in Bourdain's death. Meanwhile, investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Photos

Anthony Bourdain: A Life in Pictures

Anthony Bourdain

Jason Squires/WireImage.com

Bourdain's girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, tweeted on Friday, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

 

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Earlier that day, she posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "F--k everyone," with the caption, "You know who you are." She later deleted the post.

In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

