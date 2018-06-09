Kris Jenner Comments on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian After Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner says she trusts Khloe Kardashian with regard to her relationship with Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal, as her daughter continues to publicly support her man.

In April, just before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's first child together, daughter True Thompson, photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with other women were posted online.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan commented on the scandal. A source recently told E! News that Khloe "is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together." Several weeks ago, another insider said Khloe's family members are very angry with Tristan, are "having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him" and "don't trust him and feel he won't change."

Kris talked about Tristan while speaking to E! News and other outlets at the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection fashion show, sponsored by Fiji Water, in Burbank, California on Friday.

When asked if she is a fan of the NBA player, if they get along and if he blends in with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris said, "Tristan's, yeah, he's great."

"I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead," she added, when asked again about the Tristan situation. "I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."