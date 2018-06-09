Saturday Savings: Madelaine Petsch's Weekend-Ready Track Pants Are 50% Off

Madelaine Petsch's athleisure style is weekend wardrobe goals.

While the Riverdale star admits that she and her character Cheryl Blossom have similar taste, her off-set style is much more relaxed.

"But, I'm more into comfort, like casual comfort," she told E! News host Sibley Scoles.

Thus, in honor of her capsule collection with eyewear brand Privé Reveaux, Madelaine was able to create a look that showed her ultra-cool, laid back style. To pair with The Street sunglasses, the star chose a black crop top, white track pants from LF the Brand and Balenciaga Speed Mid Sneakers—a chic look for a casual day.