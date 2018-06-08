Backstage Beauty: Ocean's 8Makeup Artist Shares Products, Skin Tips and More!

It's easy to be mesmerized by the beauty in Ocean's 8.

The new film with an all-female cast, which includes Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, centers on the heist of a $150 million Cartier necklace at the royalty-themed Met Gala, where Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Naomi Campbellmake cameos. Basically, it's an one hour and fifty minutes of next-level style and beauty—get ready!

As you can imagine, backstage during the making of the thriller was just as glamorous. Luckily, lead makeup artist Louise McCarthy revealed to E! News what it took to perfect eight the makeup of 8 wildly different characters.

"We wanted to make all of the characters individuals, and I think it all really worked because they all stand out," she told us. "For Anne, we went vintage Barbie, old Hollywood—that royalty look. I kept the focus [of her makeup] on her lips and kept the eyes neutral."