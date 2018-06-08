CNN Plans Anthony Bourdain Tributes, Including Parts Unknown Marathon

CNN, home to Anthony Bourdain's series Pars Unknown, is paying tribute to their late host.

The network announced it will air a special tribute, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, on Friday, June 8 at 10 p.m. ET, the same day Bourdain was found dead from an apparent suicide in his hotel room. He was working on an episode of the CNN series.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."