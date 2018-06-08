Éric Ripert Speaks Out After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Éric Ripert has released a statement following the death of his friend, Anthony Bourdain.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's passing on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide. The network also reported that French chef Ripert, a close friend of Bourdain's, found him unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

"Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert's statement reads. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Read

Anthony Bourdain Dies by Suicide at Age 61

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Since news of his death broke early Friday, numerous chefs, stars, fans and loved ones have spoken out about Bourdain's heartbreaking passing.

Read

Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

Anthony Bourdain

Vladimir Weinstein/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm," chef Sandra Lee said in a statement to E! News Friday. "The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."

Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento, also just reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," Argento wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies Reveals the Most Fun She and George Clooney Had on ER

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Said He Had "Things to Live For" in One of His Final Interviews

Kelly Clarkson, 2017, 2018

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Secret to Her 37-Pound Weight Loss

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Engagement, Party

Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Deny Divorce Rumors

Boy Meets World

Think You Watch a Ton of TV? These Hulu Stats Will Blow You Away

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.