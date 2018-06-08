Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef

Vladimir Weinstein/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
After learning the tragic news, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," Chrissy Teigen wrote to her Twitter followers. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."
"This is utterly heartbreaking," Mandy Moore tweeted. "Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK."
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.