Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef

The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."