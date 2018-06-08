Anthony Bourdain Dies of Suicide at Age 61

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61.
CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
In 2013, Bourdain began hosting the food and travel show Parts Unknown on CNN; he was working on an episode in Strasbourg, France, when he killed himself in a hotel room, CNN said.
Story developing…
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.
