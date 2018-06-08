What 13 Reasons Why Needs to Do for a Chance at a Successful Season 3

Whether we like it or not, 13 Reasons Why isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Netflix announced on Wednesday, June 6 that it was renewing its controversial breakout drama for a third season just weeks after its May 18 debut, an anomaly for the streaming service, which usually waits at least two months after dropping a new season to asses whether they want more of it. With a second season that largely failed to prove why its existence was necessary as far as the narrative was concerned, the quick renewal is a clear indicator that the show's remarkably engaged young audience matters a great deal to the company. So, for now, we're stuck with it.

But just because season two was largely a misfire doesn't mean that the show can't redeem itself. It'll just take a bit of work.