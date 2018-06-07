Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is SURving up romance instead of drama tonight.

On Thursday evening, Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram and revealed she is engaged to Jax Taylor.

"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Brittany shared on social media. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."

Jax added, "She said yes!!! I can't wait for y'all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!! Make sure y'all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded. My amazing friend/brother @kcdlovecampaign knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany's ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless. Also thank you Margaret owner of @Neptunesnet for allowing me to make this special day possible at one of our favorite spots to eat in Malibu."