Watch Rebecca Black Audition for The Four With Special Version of NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye"

It may not be Friday but things are looking fun, fun, fun, fun on The Four.

During tonight's season two premiere, both judges and viewers alike were completely surprised to see Rebecca Black as one of the contestants.

Before taking the stage, fans were reminded of the YouTube star's journey to stardom thanks to her song "Friday." While the song became a massive hit, the success came with a cost.

"After it went on the Internet, it literally blew up in the blink of an eye. The hate comments were everywhere. No one can prep you for that kind of a thing," Rebecca shared with the camera. "There is something so brutal when you're 13 about people telling you that you don't belong here. There was definitely a moment where I got really close to giving up on my music."

She continued, "You should never let anyone tell you that what you love to do is wrong. It feels weird to say that this is redemption because I'm 20, but I'm here to get a chair, and I am ready to show everyone who has doubted me, who has left all those comments, that I do deserve to be here and I'm ready to take on The Four."