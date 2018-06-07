Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Marry in Italy: All the Details on Her Steven Khalil Wedding Gown

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are married!

The Bachelor stars held their wedding at the Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, Italy on June 7, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Anna, 31, wore a stunning pale nude organza gown by Steven Khalil, which was overlaid with tulle inlaid with sequins, pearls and floral beading. The criminal lawyer accessorised her look with a wavy ponytail and dramatic English tulle veil.

"Working with Anna for her wedding was a dream," Aussie designer Steven Khalil said in a statement to E! News. "She knew what she wanted and also was open to my suggestions and we have collaborated on a beautiful design that reflects a modern and romantic bride- just like Anna."