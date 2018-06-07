Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Marry in Italy: All the Details on Her Steven Khalil Wedding Gown

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 7:26 PM
Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are married!
The Bachelor stars held their wedding at the Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, Italy on June 7, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
Anna, 31, wore a stunning pale nude organza gown by Steven Khalil, which was overlaid with tulle inlaid with sequins, pearls and floral beading. The criminal lawyer accessorised her look with a wavy ponytail and dramatic English tulle veil.
"Working with Anna for her wedding was a dream," Aussie designer Steven Khalil said in a statement to E! News. "She knew what she wanted and also was open to my suggestions and we have collaborated on a beautiful design that reflects a modern and romantic bride- just like Anna."
The dress is from Khalil's new Romance Ultime' Collection and features a few adjustments done in collaboration between Anna and the designer. Gowns in the collection start at $12,500.
In an interview with Stellar last week, she hinted at changing her name, saying Anna Robards "has a nice ring to it".
Anna and Tim, 35, first met on the inaugural season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013 and became engaged in Broome last year. They're the first couple from the Australian Bachelor franchise to wed.
"[Having kids] won't be straight after the wedding," Anna told Stellar. "I know Tim's thinking more next year. I'd love to spend more time with Tim, travelling more. We are so excited to have kids, but we also love our time together. So I think maybe within a year or two, after the wedding."
Prior to their nuptials at the Puglian 16th century farmstead, the pair spent the week relaxing in Italy.
I’m not letting this one go...... holiday hangs with the fiancé 👫
A post shared by ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on
"I'm not letting this one go," Anna captioned a June 6 Instagram photo with Tim.
