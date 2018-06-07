Pete Davidson Gushes About Ariana Grande Onstage at Comedy Club

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship took center stage on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old SNL star and comic performed a standup set at the Hollywood Improv comedy club that day and during his time onstage, he took the opportunity to gush about his new girlfriend, according to a fan.

"[Pete] said he didn't have a skit prepared because he didn't really want to be there and he said he's really happy and life's good so there's nothing to complain about," one audience member shared with E! News. "Someone in the crowd yelled Ariana's name and said how attractive she is and he smiled but really didn't want to give much info other than that it's pretty cool how he got someone like her."

A second audience member, however, says the Hollywood star couldn't help but gush about his new leading lady.

"The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was 'it's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky," a separate source shared. "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."