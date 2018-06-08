20 Ways to Spoil Your Bestie on National Best Friend Day 2018

Fridays are always a favorite day, but this one is especially spectacular.

Why, you ask? Today just so happens to be National Best Friend Day and what kind of BFF would you be if you didn't celebrate?

You and your bestie probably already have plans to jet out of work ASAP and meet up at the closest happy hour (a plan we're totally onboard with, btw). But, will you come bearing gifts? Remember back in the day when you we're all about BFF necklaces?