Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 3:22 PM

Beyoncé just took the number one spot in the list of Best Concert Style.

While the On the Run Tour II fashion includes the Lemonade singer's go-tos—nude fishnet tights, thigh-high boots, glittering bodysuits—the singer is taking her style up a level with the help of the biggest names in fashion. Her longtime stylist Marni remains the brainchild of her jaw-dropping looks, yet this time, the stylist has enlisted a number of fashion heavy-hitters to help her create the most fashion-forward concert of our time.

Case in point: Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding gown and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress, made Queen Bey a stunning black dress with a large bow and removable skirt. For her street-savvy Gucci look, Marni grabbed a jacket from the brand's collaboration with Dapper Dan, one of the most sought-out tailors in NYC, pairing with the brand's thigh-high boots. And, of course, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing continued to support the superstar, designing a iridescent bodysuit for her set.

With all of the fashion talent involved, Beyoncé is broadening her reign, this time dominating concert fashion.

Check out her looks below!

Businesswoman Glitz

The Lemonade singer wore a glittering bodysuit with a matching blazer, paired with her go-to fishnet nude tights and transparent boots.

Gucci Gang

There are so many epic components of this outfit. Between the custom Laroxx mask, Gucci thigh-high boots, Gucci x Dapper Dan jacket, statement body jewelry and hip-hugging shorts, this singer reigns concert style.

Iridescent Outerwear

This glittering trench coat along with the bodysuit and boots are epic enough to keep the attention of a stadium. We can thank Balmain for this.

World Domination

The "Shining" singer pairs powerful and sultry fashion with a Mugler patent leather corset and Maison Michel hat.

Queen of the Jungle

Rawr! Queen Bey opts for red-tinted leopard print bodysuit and over-the-knee boots.

Royal Dressing

The epic gown, with a removable skirt, comes courtesy of Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress.

